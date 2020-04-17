Perry Wellington 4.5 – Easing up on Closing Requirements

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

As we all know, masks have become part of our lives lately. Dawn shows off a great mask she got from a friend, Thomas Lavone, a fashion designer in Atlanta. He says that he and his team started making them to give back to others.

Perry Wellington Realty’s own associate broker Quenna Smith is also making masks. Quenna and a group of friends from the rotary club in Conemaugh Township have been making them.

Also helpful during this time are the stimulus checks that are coming in from the governement.

According to Realtor Magazine, 1 in 4 people say they will use the money on their rent or mortgage.

While restrictions are tight, lenders are easing up on some closing requirements. Realtor Magazine also states that appraisals can be delayed up to 120 days after closing, which is unprecedented!

This means more closing are expected to happen in the future. Team Jordan just have one this week!

3137 OAK CRESCENT LANE, ALTOONA – LISTED BY ADAM CONRAD TEAM

BACK ON THE MARKET WITH A NEW PRICE – $139,500!

DETAILS: Check out this beautifully updated 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in the Toy Town section of Altoona. This property is very cozy, but it also has a lot of space. You’ll notice the gorgeous hardwood floors throughout. There’s a nice sized family room with a fireplace and updated bathrooms as well. If you enjoy spending time outdoors but prefer shade in the summertime and a nice breeze – the 3 season room is the perfect place to relax. You also get an attached garage. Plus – a one year home warranty!

VIRTUAL WALKTHROUGH: www.perrywellingtonrealty.com