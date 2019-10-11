Perry Wellington 4.5 – Door Decor winner, Centre County market

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Reading; (610) 440-4336 Circuit Mortgage: Hollidaysburg: (814) 693-5337

It’s time to take a look at the real estate market in Centre County with Annette Yorks. She’s from our State College office and heads up the Annette Yorks Group!

Annette Yorks Group announces the winner of the AYG Door Decor contest: Monique Murphy!

Annette and the team discuss the market in State College and across Centre County and show a few great featured listings!

201 Betty Circle, Reedsville – Listed by Annette Yorks Group 814-360-0140

Listing price: $159,900

Details: Adorable home…Perfect for a young couple starting out or for anyone looking to downsize. This 2 story home features 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bath with laundry on the second floor. The lower level family room provides additional space for fun and walks out onto the private rear deck.

105 Oak Street, Howard – Listed by Annette Yorks Group 814-360-0140

Listing price: $167,500

Details: Why rent when you can grow your family in this adorable starter home available on a corner lot, in a picturesque neighborhood. An updated eat-in kitchen with oak cabinets provides the perfect inspiration to make the home your own. Key features include an updated bathroom, ceramic tile flooring, and oak cabinets. Enjoy summer and fall evenings on your covered deck, overlooking the backyard.

201 Fairfield Drive, State College – Listed by Annette Yorks Group 814-360-0140

Now $439,000!

Details: Beautiful and unique describe this wonderful contemporary on Fairfield drive. Mature trees, professional landscaping present a stunning view on .79 acres. This 4 bedroom, 3 full bath, 1/2 bath home has room for everyone. Eat-in kitchen includes all appliances, corian counters, oak cabinets and a door to the deck for easy access entertaining. Formal living room shares a double-sided floor to ceiling stone gas fireplace with the dining area. The first-floor master suite includes plenty of room, his and her vanities and soaking tub plus shower. Master bedroom also has a sliding door to a private deck. Sizable family room w/ gas stove connects onto the sunroom presenting an oasis to relax and is suitable for other uses such as an office or study. Vaulted ceiling and skylights add to the openness and overall airy feel of this home. The lower level includes a large family room with bedroom and full bath plus utility room w/ workshop. The deck includes 2 sunsetter roll out awnings.

1950 Linden Hall Road, Boalsburg – Listed by Annette Yorks Group 814-243-1446

New price! $1,150,000

4 bedroom, 4 1/2 bath on 4.09 acres