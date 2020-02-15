Perry Wellington 4.5 – Domino effects in the housing market

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

Have you ever played dominos?

What do dominos have to do with the current housing market? That’s a great question that the Perry Wellington 4.5 team tells you all about.

They are seeing a domino effect with sellers…. who are also buyers.

low inventory

baby boomers not moving

creating a hot seller’s market

Adam takes a look at another great open house coming up!

OPEN HOUSE:

136 Red Fox Drive, Duncansville – Listed By George Pisanick 814-381-5758

TWO OPEN HOUSES, TWO DAYS! – FEBRUARY 15TH 1 TO 3 P.M. AND FEBRUARY 16TH NOON TO 2 P.M.

Listing Price: $334,900

This beautiful traditional-style home, located in the coveted Fox Hollow Development – offers 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths, hardwood floors, and granite counter-tops.