Perry Wellington 4.5 – Disclose or Not Disclose? That is the Question…

What do you need to tell buyers about the home you’re selling? Well, that’s what the “Seller’s Disclosure” is for. The Perry Wellington Realty 4.5 tam discusses what kinds of things are usually on a typical disclosure.

-Repairs

-Updates

-Problems

-Mold treatment

Those are just to name a few. What about the “dark secrets” of a home? Pennsylvania actually has a few laws in place that the team talks about in the video above such as:

1. A HAUNTED HOUSE

2. IF A HOUSE WAS THE SITE OF A MURDER

3. SOMEONE DIED IN THE HOUSE

Believe it or not, in New York it’s illegal to sell a haunted house in some circumstances! All thanks to a 1991 ruling called “The Ghostbusters Ruling”

