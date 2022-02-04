Perry Wellington 4.5 – Did the Realtor See Their Shadow? More Market Updates

Did the real estate broker see his shadow like Punxsutawney Phil? The Perry Wellington Realty 4.5 team talks about it and the real estate market. But first, they talk about yet another success story from the show last week.

Annette Yorks sowed off a luxury listing that went under contract in less than a week!

116 PICADILLY ROAD, PORT MATILDA – LISTED BY THE ANNETTE YORKS GROUP

DETAILS: $885,000 – This is a spectacular contemporary home tucked into the Saddle Rock Community on just under 11 Acres… 5 bedrooms, 4 baths. – Spacious kitchen with island cooktop – Open Concept Kitchen,Dining Area- Gas fireplace and wet bar in the dining room- Vaulted Ceilings in the living room which also has a fireplace- Theater Room



High rent is a major problem. Low inventory, high rent, what does it mean for the housing market as a whole?

With six more weeks of winter predicted on Groundhog Day, the Perry Wellington 4.5 team discuss the Realtor’s Shadow, if it was seen, and what it could mean for the market.

Perry Wellington’s Quenna Smith, who is an associate broker in the Johnstown office, was recently named District 8 Vice President at the Pennsylvania Association of Realtor winter meetings. She’s also a past president of the Cambria Somerset Association of Realtors and serves in a leadership role for the National Association of Realtors.



