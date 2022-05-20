The Perry Wellington Realty team, namely Adam and Jordan, take a look at the work they’re doing with Deer Meadow in Hollidaysburg.

The 55+ gated community has 40 units and has the permits for another 40 to be built. The affordable modular housing will now be offered through Perry Wellington Realty.

Be sure to watch the video to take a look at what these great homes look like.



123 & 125 LILY PEARL DRIVE, HOLLIDAYSBURG – LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM AND THE ADAM CONRAD TEAM

DETAILS: $225,000 – New Construction, 1 story living in the gated Deer Meadow 55+ Community! This home features 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The spacious kitchen offers an eat-in area and access to the backyard. Off the kitchen you will find a laundry/mud room that connects to the 1 car garage. Enjoy all the amenities Deer Meadow offers including a community building, exercise facility, and a heated community swimming pool. Association fee of $220 a month includes amenities, insurance, outside maintenance (for example – roof and siding repairs), grass, snow and trash removal. Developers are licensed real estate brokers. Duplex marked with red box on map under pictures – shows 123 & 125 Lily Pearl Dr. Taxes to be determined



1023 HAVERFORD STREET, JOHNSTOWN – LISTED BY RALPH ROSSI 724-617-2009

DETAILS: $229,900 – This is a beautifully updated 4 bedroom, 3 bath home in Johnstown…. The sellers did a complete remodel on this property….From bare studs to new insulation, drywall and paint. New roof in 2020. Everything is new and updated. Double pane windows and all appliances included. Quartz countertops in the kitchen and the washer & dryer are included. This is a must see!