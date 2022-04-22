Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty, LLC.

The Perry Wellington Realty team announced they acquired ‘Frankstown Development’ which owns Deer Meadow in Hollidaysburg.

Deer Meadow is a 55 and over gated community with 40 units and it’s permitted to have 40 more! It’s affordable modular housing offered through Perry Wellington Realty.

Watch above to get a better idea of what these homes are like.

123-125 LILY PEARL DRIVE, HOLLIDAYSBURG – LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM AND THE ADAM CONRAD TEAM

DETAILS: $225,000 – New Construction, 1 story living in the gated Deer Meadow 55+ Community! This home features 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The spacious kitchen offers an eat-in area and access to the backyard. Off the kitchen you will find a laundry/mud room that connects to the 1 car garage. Enjoy all the amenities Deer Meadow offers including a community building, exercise facility, and a heated community swimming pool. Association fee of $220 a month includes amenities, insurance, outside maintenance (for example – roof and siding repairs), grass, snow and trash removal. Developers are licensed real estate brokers. Duplex marked with red box on map under pictures – shows 123 & 125 Lily Pearl Dr. Taxes to be determined



INTERESTED IN DEER MEADOW 55+ COMMUNITY?

CALL US! 814-695-5323 or www.perrywellingtonrealty.com

NEW LISTING!

125 HOOVER DRIVE, MARTINSBURGLISTED BY THE GRETCHEN GUNNETT TEAM (814) 696-7742

DETAILS: $250,000 – This bright and nicely updated 3 bedroom, 2 ¾ bathroom home in the Edgewood Acres development just outside of Martinsburg is in move-in ready condition. It’s situated on a flat, corner lot. The yard has beautiful landscaping including two apple trees that produce fruit each fall. There is also plenty of outdoor space including a covered front porch, screened-in back porch, small deck, concrete patio area, and spacious yard. The partially finished basement offers a 3/4 bath and a bonus room!

