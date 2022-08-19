Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty, LLC.

Perry Wellington Realty gives you a little taste of life at Deer Meadow 55+ community in Hollidaysburg in the video above, but they also have some good news.

New homes are going up!

123 & 125 LILY PEARL DRIVE, HOLLIDAYSBURG – LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM AND THE ADAM CONRAD TEAM

DETAILS: $225,000 – New Construction, 1 story living in the gated Deer Meadow 55+ Community! This home features 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The spacious kitchen offers an eat-in area and access to the backyard. Off the kitchen you will find a laundry/mud room that connects to the 1 car garage. Enjoy all the amenities Deer Meadow offers including a community building, exercise facility, and a heated community swimming pool. Association fee of $220 a month includes amenities, insurance, outside maintenance (for example – roof and siding repairs), grass, snow and trash removal. Developers are licensed real estate brokers. Duplex marked with red box on map under pictures – shows 123 & 125 Lily Pearl Dr. Taxes to be determined.



And it’s not just the new constructions, established homes are hot too! This next one was supposed to be featured a week ago but it’s already under contract!

UNDER CONTRACT IN LESS THAN A WEEK!

234 BOTTENFIELD BOULEVARD, HOLLIDAYSBURG – LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5513

DETAILS: $215,000 -One story living in the gated Deer Meadow Community. This is a 55 and older community in Hollidaysburg with so much to offer! The home has plenty of updates throughout including vinyl plank flooring, extra overhead lighting, granite countertops, and custom backsplash in the kitchen. The kitchen has extra cabinets and a built in desk area. The two bedrooms have custom closets and the primary bedroom has an en-suite bath. There is a second full bath as well. The laundry room features stackable washer and dry with extra storage cabinets. One car garage with storage racks. Epoxy / urethane front porch and privacy fence behind house. HOA fee is $220 a month and covers exterior maintenance (siding, roof, etc), insurance, grass and snow removal, and access to common areas – club house and saltwater pool.



INTERESTED IN DEER MEADOW 55+ COMMUNITY? CALL Perry Wellington Realty! 814-695-5323 or www.perrywellingtonrealty.com



135 WILLARD WAY, HOLLIDAYSBURG – LISTED BY THE GRETCHEN GUNNETT TEAM 814-696-7742

DETAILS: $340,000 – Beautiful Split level home in the Hollidaysburg School District. This well maintained property on 1.28 acres features 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. A large kitchen with an island ,dining room and a living room with a wood fireplace. An additional family room with a wet bar. A spacious landscaped backyard with a water fall and a large pool with a pool house and a hot tub. A large patio perfect for entertaining that includes a firepit, brick pizza oven and covered dining area. 2 car detached garage with plenty of second story storage.