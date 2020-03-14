Perry Wellington 4.5 – Current pandemic and the housing market

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

Dawn Pellas, a licensed realtor with Perry Wellington Realty, is here with Perry Wellington 4.5!

This is a program about real estate. Here to give you tips and tools to help you be successful when you are buying or selling. You might not be doing that now but you or someone you know may be in the future. So, they are here to help!

This week she has broker Adam Conrad back once again with agent Jordan Conrad.

Business seems to be picking up now that the weather is getting warmer, but one topic that people seem to want to talk about is the Coronavirus.

The Perry Wellington Realty team talks about how it might affect home buying and selling and if you’re concerned about the impact if you’re buying or selling, they have you covered.

Another hot topic is interest rates. They are still very low, around 3.2%. Do you think that’s enough to keep buyers on the house hunt, despite virus concerns?

Don’t miss out! Perry Wellington Realty is hard at work and has a big Investor Seminar coming up on March 24.

Investor Seminar

Tuesday, March 24Th

7 p.m.

Perry Wellington Realty Room at the Blair County Convention Center

694 COVE LANE, ROARING SPRING – LISTED BY THE ADAM CONRAD TEAM (814) 693-5669

LISTING PRICE: $385,000

DETAILS: This is a 4 Bedroom, 2 1/2 bath custom-built Cedar home situated on 1.65 acres in the Spring Cove School District. This impressive property features a total of 5 garage bays including a 2 car attached, 2 car detached and a 1 car detached garage with a loft. Inside, you’ll find a new kitchen with custom cabinets, fresh paint, hardwood floors and oak trim throughout. The large first floor family room has gorgeous vaulted ceilings and it’s style is warm and inviting. Just off the living room, you find a spacious sunroom with a hot tub! There is also a finished basement and the house has a new roof!