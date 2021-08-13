Perry Wellington 4.5 – Curb Appeal to Help Sell Your House

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

How important is curb appeal when selling your home?

According to Realtor.com, a well-landscaped lawn could increase the value of your home anywhere between 5 and 20 percent!

But that’s just landscaping. Watch the video above to see more great ways to up your curb appeal by avoiding 6 possible disasters!

CURB APPEAL DISASTER 1 – OUTSIDE DOESN’T MATCH INSIDE

CURB APPEAL DISASTER 2 – VISIBLE TRASH CANS

CURB APPEAL DISASTER 3 – HALF-FINISHED HOUSE

CURB APPEAL DISASTER 4 – UNIQUE STYLE

CURB APPEAL DISASTER 5 – BARREN WASTELAND

CURB APPEAL DISASTER 6 – OVERCROWDED PORCH

