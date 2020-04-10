Perry Wellington 4.5 – Contracts from Home!

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

Licensed Realtor Dawn Pellas is joined by Broker Adam Conrad and Agen Jordan Conrad on Perry Wellington 4.5, a show about realty here in Central Pennsylvania.

The Perry Wellington team takes a look at a light-hearted, thought-provoking and maybe controversial article from wearethemighty.com about a top German doctor recommending whiskey to protect against COVID-19!

Perry Wellington agents show how they’re warding off the virus with creativity and food!

Believe it or not, even with face to face home tours, open houses and selling being on hold due to Social Distancing, the whole Perry Wellington team is still putting homes under contract from their homes! After being featured on Perry Wellington 4.5, three properties are now pending!





3066 LAKEVIEW DRIVE, JAMES CREEK – LISTED BY ADAM CONRAD TEAM

LISTING PRICE: $250,000

DETAILS: NOW PENDING! Beautiful custom-built, well-maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home situated on 1.13 acres in Marklesburg – only a mile from Raystown Lake and the Aitch Boat Launch and Fishing Dock. New energy-efficient roof, new furnace, sunroom, knotty pine interior, cathedral ceiling, and fireplace are just some of the many features of this property. Plenty of storage with garage, two sheds, and carport. Easy commute to Huntingdon, Altoona, and State College. Previously used as a year-round residence but would make a great low-maintenance second home or vacation rental.



122 ST. JAMES STREET, HOUTZDALE – LISTED BY DAWN PELLAS



DETAILS: Check out the virtual walkthrough tour of this fantastic 4 bedroom, 1 bath home in Houtzdale. This property is situated on 3 corner lots and features a freshwater spring and a large two-car, heated garage with a spacious loft area that can be converted into an apartment or even a rec room! Inside the main house, you’ll find an open floor plan in the kitchen and living area which features a vaulted ceiling addition. There is one bedroom off the kitchen and another off the large laundry area and mudroom that has access to the back yard and stone patio area. Two more bedrooms are located off the living room. There is also an updated bathroom with a walk-in bath shower. See it virtually and make an offer!

2000 7TH AVENUE ALTOONA – LISTED BY THE ADAM CONRAD TEAM – COMMERCIAL

LISTING PRICE: $125,000

DETAILS: Roughly 3000 square foot cement block 1 story building in a high traffic location. 4 total parcels include large building in Industrial zoning along with adjacent lot and a separate parking lot on the next block. Addresses include 2000-02 7th Ave 2004 7th Ave, 1922 7th Ave and 1924 7th Ave. Square footage is approximate.

Featured Home:

2644 WHITESEL ROAD, JAMES CREEK – LISTED BY PAULA DEBOLT 814-360-2809

LISTING PRICE: $310,000

DETAILS: This easy maintenance & move-in ready Ranch home on 1.78 acres within the sought after Lakeview Acres development is ready for its new owner. It is within short proximity to 4 public boat launches; AITCH, James Creek, Tatmun Run & Shy Beaver. It is also a short distance to 7 Points & Raystown Resort. The home is in a great location for a vacation home/year-round living! An oversize 2 car insulated finished garage & the rear storage area is ready for all your tools & toys. At the end of the day entertain your friends off the kitchen on the enclosed screened in deck with tiled floor. The outdoor area features a circular driveway, rock retaining wall, fire pit area, & seasonal creek. The front porch invites you to sit & enjoy the evening stars. Homes in this development do not come on the market often.

