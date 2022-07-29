Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty, LLC.

(WTAJ) – As the market shifts, painting isn’t the only thing sellers will want to do to get buyers in the door,

We’re seeing a lot of things we haven’t seen in quite some time.

NEW PRICE! 326 S. SPRING STREET, BELLEFONTE – LISTED BY THE ANNETTE YORKS GROUP (814) 360-0140DETAILS: $234,900

If location and view is what you’re after, this 3 bedroom, 2 bath two-story brick home nestled in the heart of Bellefonte is for you! The spacious kitchen features ample cabinetry and new flooring opens into your open family room complete with a cozy fireplace and new flooring . Head upstairs to find the owner’s bedroom featuring a private full bath with laundry. An additional bedroom and laundry room complete the second floor. Relax from a long day on your large back deck that overlooks your tranquil backyard. Additional highlights include an oversized one-car garage. Conveniently located near Talleyrand Park, cafes + restaurants, local shops, and offers easy access to State College

1221 BARNSTABLE LANE, STATE COLLEGE – LISTED BY THE ANNETTE YORKS GROUP 814-360-0140

DETAILS: $749,900 – OPEN HOUSE: SUNDAY, JULY 31ST FROM NOON TO 1:30 P.M. – Elegance describes this Stunning 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath home located in Saybrook. Welcome to 1221 Barnstable lane , once you enter into the foyer you feel at home with the main floor office/bedroom, large living room and dining room that open to the expansive eat in kitchen and family room with vaulted ceiling. Relax in style and sophistication around the fireplace in the great room, or gather in the kitchen around the island that opens to the generous sized composite deck and enjoy your summer evenings. Second floor boasts a spacious owners suite along with 3 other bedrooms above the second floor, and a finished basement completes this amazing home.