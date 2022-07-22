Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty, LLC.

If you’re thinking of celebrating Christmas in July, the Perry Wellington Realty team has some fun ideas for you, courtesy of Southern Living. From “melted snowman water” to a “Christmas light fire pit” be sure to watch the video to see some fun ideas.

If you’re looking for a fun and festive Christmas in July road trip, why not check out the “Christmas Story” house in Cleveland, Ohio? Stick around to the end of the video to see a cool preview of the iconic home… major award and all!

NEW LISTING!

326 S. SPRING STREET, BELLEFONTE – LISTED BY THE ANNETTE YORKS GROUP (814) 360-0140

DETAILS: $242,000 – If location and view is what you’re after, this 3 bedroom, 2 bath two-story brick home nestled in the heart of Bellefonte is for you! The spacious kitchen features ample cabinetry and new flooring opens into your open family room complete with a cozy fireplace and new flooring. Head upstairs to find the owner’s bedroom featuring a private full bath with laundry. An additional bedroom and laundry room complete the second floor. Relax from a long day on your large back deck that overlooks your tranquil backyard. Additional highlights include an oversized one-car garage. Conveniently located near Talleyrand Park, cafes + restaurants, local shops, and offers easy access to State College