Perry Wellington 4.5 – Champion Life with LaVonne Falbo

A few months ago, everyone was introduced to interior designer LaVonne Falbo, who specializes in re-purposing old items and making them new again to add a new look to your home.

Lavonne’s most recent project was to give Champion Life Church’s fellowship room a makeover with a very low budget.

Lavonne comes back with the newest updates.

Pastor James and Pastor Devin from Champion Life join in on the phone to talk about what they wanted to accomplish with the make-over.

Let’s take a look at the after pictures!

LaVonne did a lot with the place. A coffee bar, painted furniture, a coffee cup stand, decorative and unique wall hangings and more.

Some of these updates are things that sellers could to in their house to give it a new look… or even buyers to freshen up a home they just bought?

