Perry Wellington 4.5 – Centre County with Annette Yorks Group

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

The line Annette Yorks of The Annette Yorks Group likes to use is “your first showing is online” and it’s so true. Why is it so important to make that good first impression as a seller?

Annette Yorks joins the team to explain in the video above and to ddiscuss the market outlook, especially in Centre County.

WHITETAIL CIRCLE LOTS – MILL HALL – LISTED BY THE ANNETTE YORKS GROUP 814-360-0140

LISTING PRICE: $42,000 per lot

DETAILS: Calling all Builders and buyers for New Construction! Lots still available 8, 74, 106, 114, 210 Stonehouse development is located near Lamar in Clinton County Pa. The development is ideally situated close to State College , PSU, Bellefonte and Lock Haven University and minutes to Interstate 80. Enjoy Mountain views and nearby the crystal clear waters of West Branch of the Susquehanna , offering fishing and canoeing. State Parks in close proximity include Bald Eagle State Park, Bucktail State Park and Hyner View State Park . The area offers mountain biking, hiking, boating , sailing, hang gliding, skiing, snow boarding and fishing (trout stream is close by) All builders welcome, pending developer approval. Public water and sewer available. NOTE: Seller will pay both sides of the transfer tax until the end of March!

40 PACIFIC AVENUE, MILROY – LISTED BY THE ANNETTE YORKS GROUP 814-360-0140

LISTING PRICE: $154,900

DETAILS: ** NEW CONSTRUCTION ** Check out Milroy’s Newest Single Family Attached Carriage Home Community. This first floor master style home boasts 3 bedrooms and 2 baths with amazing mountain views. The kitchen has maple cabinetry, with an open floor plan. Also inside are many choices between luxury LVT flooring and laminate tops .. Outside is a front porch and rear patio with off street parking. Shalamar Gardens in Milroy has amazing views and is located 1 mile to 322 and 21 miles to State College. The community has two home designs, all 1st floor master bedroom with full basement options with one car garages. If this home doesn’t fit your needs build a custom carriage home that does. Other units coming. Call for full availability of lots and floor plans. There is a 1 time cap fee of $75.00. These are not condos, easy to finance! $75.00 for mailbox install. Contact listing agent for other available properties.

82 PACIFIC AVENUE, MILROY – LISTED BY THE ANNETTE YORKS GROUP 814-360-0140

LISTING PRICE: $179,900

DETAILS: ** NEW CONSTRUCTION ** Check out Milroy’s Newest Single Family Attached Carriage Home Community. This first floor master style home boasts 3 bedrooms and 2 baths with amazing mountain views. The kitchen has maple cabinetry, with an open floor plan. Also inside are many choices between luxury LVT flooring and laminate tops .. Outside is a front porch and rear patio with off street parking. Shalamar Gardens in Milroy has amazing views and is located 1 mile to 322 and 21 miles to State College. The community has two home designs, all 1st floor master bedroom with full basement options with one car garages. If this home doesn’t fit your needs build a custom carriage home that does. Other units coming. Call for full availability of lots and floor plans. There is a 1 time cap fee of $75.00. These are not condos, easy to finance! $75.00 for mailbox install. Contact listing agent for other available properties.

88 PACIFIC AVENUE, MILORY – LISTED BY THE ANNETTE YORKS GROUP 814-360-0140

LISTING PRICE: $249,900

DETAILS: ** NEW CONSTRUCTION ** Check out Milroy’s Newest Single Family Home Community. This two story home boasts 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths with amazing mountain views. The kitchen has maple cabinetry, with an open floor plan. Also inside are many choices between luxury LVT flooring and laminate tops .. Outside is a front porch and rear patio with one car garage. Shalamar Gardens in Milroy has amazing views and is located 1 mile to 322 and 21 miles to State College. The community has single family duplex options or single family home designs, Homes are on slab or with full basement options with one car garages. If this home doesn’t fit your needs build a custom carriage home that does. There is a 1 time cap fee of $75.00. There is a $75.00 for mailbox install. Contact listing agent for other available properties.



219 WILTREE COURT, STATE COLLEGE – LISTED BY THE ANNETTE YORKS GROUP (814) 360-0140

NEW PRICE: $349,000

DETAILS: This 3-bedroom 3.5 bath townhome located in the Wiltree community offers some unique features not found in most other units including a private fenced patio with direct access to the wooded & private back yard, custom tile & glass master shower, hardwood flooring throughout the main level. 973 Sq feet finished basement with bedroom/office family room and full bath with tile shower…. solid surface countertops, beautiful cabinetry, large master walk-in closet, energy-efficient stainless kitchen appliances plus 2nd-floor washer & dryer. There is also a 3-zone forced-air HVAC system and tankless hot water heater. Condo fee covers much of the maintenance and utilities. Conveniently located near PSU, shopping and the outdoor recreation.