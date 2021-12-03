Perry Wellington 4.5 – Centre County Spotlight with The Annette Yorks Group

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

Annette Yorks is back on Perry Wellington Realty 4.5 to shine that spotlight on their State Colleg office and the Centre County Market that Annette handles with The Annette Yorks Group. She talks briefly about the market and the Perry Wellington Realty Boalsburg office before showing some amazing Centre County homes on the market.

NEW LISTING!

112 POE ALY, SPRING MILLS – LISTED BY THE ANNETTE YORKS GROUP 814-360-0140

DETAILS: $84,900 – Love Camping? Well this 4 bedroom cabin located minutes from Poe Valley state Park checks all boxes. Located on over a half acre enjoy the large front porch and rear screened deck. Stunning views are included .Full kitchen, living and dining room. Interior shower with 17 gallon tank . First floor bedroom and 3 bedrooms on second level with additional unfinished space which can add additional living space. Updated electric service. Outhouse and shed on property. There is no water on site. All furniture is included except white lamp in living room. Call for your personal viewing .Property is being sold AS-IS



1816 WADDLE ROAD, STATE COLLEGE – LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM (814) 693-5513

DETAILS: $300,000 – Newly updated 3 bed, 2 full bath home conveniently located close to PSU, restaurants, shops, entertainment, parks, & bus routes. The layout includesa dining area, and a large living room located right off of the kitchen. Upon entering the living area you will find a set of steps that lead to the spacious primary suite, featuring a private bathroom. A four season sunroom overlooks the large private fenced in backyard of the home. The shed and walk-up attic provide plenty of room for additional storage. This home also features off-street parking plus a 3 car garage.

Make sure you watch the video above so you don’t miss out on these great homes that are about to hit the market.

COMING SOON

– 3 Bedroom, 2 bath Ranch

– on just under an acre

– Location: Lemont

– Price: $349,900

COMING SOON

– 2 Bedroom, 1 1/2 Bath Condo

– Location: Bellefonte

– Price: $170,000 range

COMING SOON

– Large 2 story in Park Forest

– on 2 acres

– Large extra room in basement

– Separate 2 car garage

– $650,000 – $675,000 price range