The Perry Wellington Realty team is joined by Annette Yorks from the Annette Yorks Group to talk about the housing market in Centre County and shine a spotlight on some great homes that are up for sale.

NEW PRICE!

OPEN HOUSE: SUNDAY, AUGUST 14TH FROM 11:30 A.M. TO 1 P.M.

1221 BARNSTABLE LANE, STATE COLLEGE – LISTED BY THE ANNETTE YORKS GROUP 814-360-0140

DETAILS: $739,900 – $10,000 PRICE DROP – Elegance describes this Stunning 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath home located in Saybrook. Welcome to 1221 Barnstable lane , once you enter into the foyer you feel at home with the main floor office/bedroom, large living room and dining room that open to the expansive eat in kitchen and family room with vaulted ceiling. Relax in style and sophistication around the fireplace in the great room, or gather in the kitchen around the island that opens to the generous sized composite deck and enjoy your summer evenings. Second floor boasts a spacious owners suite along with 3 other bedrooms above the second floor, and a finished basement completes this amazing home.

UNDER CONTRACT!

326 S. SPRING STREET, BELLEFONTE – LISTED BY THE ANNETTE YORKS GROUP (814) 360-0140

DETAILS: $234,900 – If location and view is what you’re after, this 3 bedroom, 2 bath two-story brick home nestled in the heart of Bellefonte is for you! The spacious kitchen features ample cabinetry and new flooring opens into your open family room complete with a cozy fireplace and new flooring . Head upstairs to find the owner’s bedroom featuring a private full bath with laundry. An additional bedroom and laundry room complete the second floor. Relax from a long day on your large back deck that overlooks your tranquil backyard. Additional highlights include an oversized one-car garage. Conveniently located near Talleyrand Park, cafes + restaurants, local shops, and offers easy access to State College

