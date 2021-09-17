Perry Wellington 4.5 – Centre County Spotlight with Annette Yorks Group

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

Annette Yorks, the team leader of the Annette Yorks Group in the Perry Wellington Realty State College office is joining the show to take a look at the Centre County housing market

Annette has a tool to help her clients be more successful at selling and no other brokerage has it. The team talks all about it in the video above!

Make sure you watch the full video to see some amazing before and afters of a few great homes.

BEFORE AND AFTER:

5788 W. BUFFALO RUN ROAD, PORT MATILDA LISTED BY THE ANNETTE YORKS GROUP – 814- 360-0140

DETAILS: $1,395,000 – Private home with over 34 acres (house has over 5800 square feet, great views, 4 bedrooms, 5 1/2 baths – entire 2nd floor is master suite)- Pond – Circular driveway- 3-car garage- Two finished Morton out-buildings.



227 E. 2ND STREET, WILLIAMSBURG – LISTED BY DAWN PELLAS 814-932-9745

DETAILS: $200,000 – One of a kind property and the oldest historic home in Williamsburg. Very well maintained and ready for new owners! This is a rare opportunity to own a piece of local history and make it your own. This beautiful brick home has been lovingly cared for and updated over the years. There are 4 bedrooms, 3 baths and gorgeous brick and wood work throughout. A family room was added for additional living space. There is also a fantastic outdoor space including a pool, patio and fenced in yard with a koi pond, shed and lovely landscaping. A carport and an extra storage area for pool items is also on property.

