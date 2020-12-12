Perry Wellington 4.5 – Centre County Spotlight w/ Annette Yorks Group

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

Perrry Wellington Real Estate 4.5 sits down with Annette Yorks from the Annette Yorks Group to put a spotlight on Centre County!

Annette takes some time to talk about how the market has been in State College and the surrounding areas. Then she shows off some great properties The Annette Yorks Group has listed!



3301 SHELLERS BEND #934, STATE COLLEGE -LISTED BY THE ANNETTE YORKS GROUP 814-360-0140

LISTING PRICE: $299,900

DETAILS: This is a 3 bedroom, 3 bath condo in Thoroughbred Crossing, State College. It offers low maintenance first floor living at it’s finest. The kitchen has quartz counter tops, a new range, large pantry and new laminate flooring. There is also a spacious master suite, a sunroom, a second bedroom with en suite full bath and laundry room all on ground level. This floor plan also includes an additional bedroom suite upstairs. And, it’s located in a beautiful community that offers a central swimming pool and clubhouse. Virtual showings only contact agent for 3D digital tours of the home.



224 LIMESTONE DRIVE, BELLEFONTE – LISTED BY THE ANNETTE YORKS GROUP 814-360-0140

OPEN HOUSE: SUNDAY, DECEMBER 13TH FROM NOON TO 1:30 P.M.

LISTING PRICE: $384,000

DETAILS: Quality new construction by Ralph Spearly. This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home is waiting for YOU! There is beautiful hardwood flooring throughout the main level… a beautiful custom kitchen with granite countertops that opens out to the great room that features a stone fireplace. There is also a powder room and laundry room on the first floor. The second level has a large Master bedroom with en suite & custom tile shower… plus, three nice sized bedrooms and another bath. The home also has natural gas heat, central air and a two car garage.

209 E. MAIN STREET, BOALSBURG – LISTED BY THE ANNETTE YORKS GROUP 814-360-0140

LISTING PRICE: $354,900

DETAILS: If you love the historic properties and the charm of downtown Boalsburg, you’ll love this two story 1 1/2 bath home! The home was built in 1835 and is a beautifully done in brick. Inside, you find a lot of space and tons of character. There are 4 bedrooms and one and a half baths… hardwood floors throughout. The living room has a cozy wood burning fireplace and an open staircase to the second floor. The house also has a deck out back, a large fenced in back yard and a two car garage.

