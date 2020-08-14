Perry Wellington 4.5 – Centre County Market with Annette Yorks

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

It’s another spotlight on Centre County as Annette Yorks from the Annette Yorks Group joins the team!

Annette takes some time to discuss the market in the State College and Centre County region and, let’s just say she has been busy!

The market has been getting hot and with Perry Wellington Realty’s 4.5% commission, sellers are saving a LOT of money! For example, if you have a $100,000 home, you’re saving $1500!

11 EDWARDS STREET PHILIPSBURG LISTED BY THE ANNETTE YORKS GROUP 814-360-0140

LISTING PRICE: $179,500

DETAILS: If you’re looking for one-floor living, we have it for you in beautiful Chester Hill, Philipsburg borough. This is a brick ranch home on a corner lot with oak hardwood floors under the carpeting and a large finished basement. There is also a spacious eat in kitchen, a living room with fireplace, a large family room and 3 large bedrooms along with a finished recreation room in the basement with a fireplace and an oversized one car garage. $2000 credit for updated electrical. This one owner home is ready for a new family!



905 MARIANA CIRCLE, DUNCANSVILLE – LISTED BY MATT DEPAOLIS 814-329-3021

Listing Price: $389,000

DETAILS: $389,000 – This home on the end of a quiet cul-de-sac is a must see! There are two master suites with one on the main level currently used as a private in-law suite with its own kitchen and dining area, sauna, steam shower, sunken tub and direct access to the patio. The great room has a soaring two story fireplace and a large loft over looking the space which makes a great home office. The spacious kitchen is open to an enclosed all season porch with a pellet stove back. There is even a dedicated exercise room on the main level complete with mirrored walls. The outdoor space is where you will want to spend your summers in the heated in ground pool with a waterfall, hot tub (even in the winter), cabana and half bath. Four car heated garage.