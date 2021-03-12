Perry Wellington 4.5 – Centre County Market w/ The Annette Yorks Group

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

It’s time to shine the spotlight on Centre County real estate with Annette Yorks from The Annette Yorks group in Perry Wellington Realty’s State College office!

82 PACIFIC AVENUE, MILROY – LISTED BY THE ANNETTE YORKS GROUP 814-360-0140

LISTING PRICE: $179,000

DETAILS: ** NEW CONSTRUCTION ** Check out Milroy’s Newest Single Family Attached Carriage Home Community. This first floor master style home boasts 3 bedrooms and 2 baths with amazing mountain views. The kitchen has maple cabinetry, with an open floor plan. Also inside are many choices between luxury LVT flooring and laminate tops .. Outside is a front porch and rear patio with off street parking. Shalamar Gardens in Milroy has amazing views and is located 1 mile to 322 and 21 miles to State College. The community has two home designs, all 1st floor master bedroom with full basement options with one car garages. If this home doesn’t fit your needs build a custom carriage home that does. Other units coming. Call for full availability of lots and floor plans. There is a 1 time cap fee of $75.00. These are not condos, easy to finance! $75.00 for mailbox install. Contact listing agent for other available properties.

88 PACIFIC AVENUE, MILORY – LISTED BY THE ANNETTE YORKS GROUP 814-360-0140

LISTING PRICE: $249,000

DETAILS: ** NEW CONSTRUCTION ** Check out Milroy’s Newest Single Family Home Community. This two story home boasts 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths with amazing mountain views. The kitchen has maple cabinetry, with an open floor plan. Also inside are many choices between luxury LVT flooring and laminate tops .. Outside is a front porch and rear patio with one car garage. Shalamar Gardens in Milroy has amazing views and is located 1 mile to 322 and 21 miles to State College. The community has single family duplex options or single family home designs, Homes are on slab or with full basement options with one car garages. If this home doesn’t fit your needs build a custom carriage home that does. There is a 1 time cap fee of $75.00. There is a $75.00 for mailbox install. Contact listing agent for other available properties.

54 PACIFIC AVENUE, MILROY – LISTED BY THE ANNETTE YORKS GROUP 814-360-0140

LISTING PRICE: $154,900

DETAILS: NEW CONSTRUCTION Check out Milroy’s Newest Single Family Attached Carriage Home Community. This first floor master style home boasts 3 bedrooms and 2 baths with amazing mountain views. The kitchen has maple cabinetry, with an open floor plan. Also inside are many choices between luxury LVT flooring and laminate tops .. Outside is a front porch and rear patio with off street parking. Shalamar Gardens in Milroy has amazing views and is located 1 mile to 322 and 21 miles to State College. The community has two home designs, all 1st floor master bedroom with full basement options with a one car garage. If this home doesn’t fit your needs build a custom carriage home that does. Other units are being built. Call for full availability of lots and floor plans. There is a 1 time cap fee of $75.00. These are not condos, easy to finance! $75.00 for mailbox install. Contact listing agent for other available properties.



806 STRATFORD DRIVE, STATE COLLEGE – LISTED BY THE ANNETTE YORKS GROUP 814-360-0140

LISTING PRICE: $145,000

DETAILS: Great Amitie II property where you can enjoy stadium views from your balcony and entertain in your great room! This 1 bed/1ba condo has a spacious open-concept floor plan with a large great room, lofted bedroom, and lots of storage (downstairs closet, upstairs walk-in closet, and access to a private storage shed). This unit also features a new dishwasher, new carpet, and a new HVAC. It’s an ideal unit for year-round living, a Penn State getaway, or an investment property. Close to parks, business, and all the fun things to do in Happy Valley.

270 MEADOW LARK DRIVE, BOALSBURG – LISTED BY ANNETTE YORKS GROUP 814-360-0140

LISTING PRICE: $885,000

DETAILS: A stunning home with both stately and intimate. Marble flooring underfoot in the Grand Foyer welcomes you, immediately opening to the Formal Living Room with gas fireplace and 17 high ceilings. To the left of the foyer is the Dining Room with hardwood cherry flooring that continues the beautifully designed family wing. This intimate area features a family room with fireplace, open concept kitchen, breakfast nook, wet bar and 1/2 bath plus mudroom/laundry area with access to the garage. The Kitchen is precisely what you would expect in a home of this calibre with warm granite countertops and red birch cabinets. To the right of the foyer is the office/library and master bedroom suite with large walk in closets, privacy glass blocks, jacuzzi, and double vanity. The 2nd floor has two bedrooms w/ a jack-n-jill and a third bedroom with full bath. The outdoor covered entertaining area is second to none with a built in stone fireplace and grill, and is wired for TV.

119 AIRPORT ROAD, CENTRE HALL – LISTED BY THE ANNETTE YORKS GROUP 814-360-0140

LISTING PRICE: $599,000

DETAILS: This is a gorgeous 4 bedroom 2 bath, plus a Master suite you don’t want to overlook. This meticulously kept 2 Story home offers a spacious gourmet kitchen w/ custom cabinetry, a 5 burner propane range, wall oven and microwave with a large walk in pantry. The 1st flr also has a full laundry room off the mudroom, Family room w/ propane fireplace and a formal living room. Hardwood floors throughout. The 2nd floor features a loft area with built-ins and a window seat that overlook the stunning property views. The spacious owners suite has a spa-like bathroom with jetted tub, Sauna and tiled shower. There are three more bedrooms with a full bath upstairs. Outside there is an oversized 2 car garage with a smaller 3rd bay that leads to a heated kennel that has its own entrance. The home is situated on 3 acres with a partially fenced yard and large patio.

429 DOGPATCH LANE, ALTOONA – LISTED BY THE ADAM CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5669

LISTING PRICE: $140,000

DETAILS: Well maintained 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom raised ranch home situated on an 1.5 acre private setting in Sinking Valley. Some of the features include an attached oversized garage, updated kitchen and baths, and patio leading to a deck with a mountain view. Also includes central air conditioning, gas fireplace and a shed. Located in close proximity to State Game Lands, Sinking Valley Country Club and Fort Roberdeau.