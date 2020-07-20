Perry Wellington 4.5 – Buying and Selling Online with 3D Tours

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

With the pandemic in the states for a majority of 2020 so far, Perry Wellington Realty adapted to many changes, including in erson

694 COVE LANE, ROARING SPRING – LISTED BY THE ADAM CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5669 LISTING PRICE: $385,000

DETAILS: This is a 4 Bedroom, 2 1/2 bath custom-built Cedar home situated on 1.65 acres in the Spring Cove School District. This impressive property features a total of 5 garage bays including a 2 car attached, 2 car detached and a 1 car detached garage with a loft. Inside, you’ll find a new kitchen with custom cabinets, fresh paint, hardwood floors and oak trim throughout. The large first floor family room has gorgeous vaulted ceilings and it’s style is warm and inviting. Just off the living room, you find a spacious sunroom with a hot tub! There is also a finished basement and the house has a new roof!

According to an article from realtor.com, more home buyers would buy sight unseen thanks to virtual tours, and they want that option to stay!

According to Zillow, 36% of Americans would buy entirely online while 43% would be more likely to sell entirely online.

The team discusses what this might mean for the future of the real estate industry in the video above!