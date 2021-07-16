Perry Wellington 4.5 – Buyer Fatigue

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

Signs of cooling after a very hot 6 to 9 months are starting to show in the real estate market and one of them is “buyer attitude.” The Perry Wellington Realty team discusses that in the video above.

Buyer fatigue seems to be setting in. They have been through the wringer over the past year. Bidding wars, waiving inspections, rushing around… and still losing out. That can be enough to burn a buyer out.

If you’re a buyer and you’re exhausted at the thought of going through a gauntlet to win a home, there are a few things to remember. The Perry Wellington Realty team talks about those things in the video above.

– INTEREST RATES ARE STILL LOW, FOR NOW.

– IS IT REALISTIC TO “WAIT IT OUT” AND GET A BETTER DEAL WHEN THE MARKET COOLS OFF?

– SO, IS IT STILL A GOOD TIME TO BUY?

– FINAL ADVICE FOR BUYERS?

1216 JACKSON AVENUE, ALTOONA – LISTED BY DAWN PELLAS 814-932-9745

DETAILS: $225,000 – Nicely updated 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home in a quiet neighborhood off of Pleasant Valley Boulevard. Newer carpet throughout. Dining area and kitchen have skylights that bring light into the space. Kitchen area has room to eat in. There is a finished walkout basement with a half bath and a den. The 1 car garage is drywalled and doubles as a workshop. Lot is flat and partially fenced. Driveway is paved and street parking is also available. Backyard features a beautiful landscape with mature trees.

