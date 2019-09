Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Reading; (610) 440-4336 Circuit Mortgage: Hollidaysburg: (814) 693-5337

Part of the reason we are having an issue with inventory is that baby boomers are staying put.

Why is that a problem?

What do we do about it?

How do you see this inventory and baby boomer selling back off effecting real estate over the next year?

Advice for buyers, sellers?

Saint Marys Street, Lilly – Listed by Dawn Pellas 814-932-9745

38.41 acres, newly surveyed. Just reduce! $135,000

Access to all utilities: Public water, sewer, electric.

Timber current market value: $62,500 – $75,000