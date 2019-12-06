Perry Wellington 4.5 – Blue Knob Open Houses

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Reading; (610) 440-4336 Circuit Mortgage: Hollidaysburg: (814) 693-5337

It’s a big weekend at Blue Knob Ski Resort! They’re having their Christmas kickoff party on Saturday!

While that’s going on, Perry Wellington Realty will be showcasing 4 of our Blue Knob listings with a big open house event Saturday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

8347 Willow Hollow Road, Claysburg – Listed By Ben Johnson 814-934-9166

LISTING PRICE: $234,900

DETAILS: Step inside this beautifully finished NEW CONSTRUCTION Octagon home overlooking the 5th hole of the Blue Knob 4 Season Resort Golf Course. Feel the warmth from the wood-burning fireplace with a reclaimed barn beam mantle and surround, accented with knotty pine cathedral ceilings and a 72″ 8 blade ceiling fan. Relax and unwind with the Thermostatic Waterfall style Shower Towers in each bathroom. Very low maintenance exterior landscaping with an oval driveway and a parking area for multiple vehicles. The very low HOA fees cover road maintenance and trash collection. The Octagon style home is very efficient resulting in low heating expenses.

8229 Cherry Wood Lane, Claysburg – Listed By Lori Kensinger 814-330-6289

LISTING PRICE: $304,900

DETAILS: Custom built home by McCloskey builders. 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath featuring an open bright floor plan with vaulted ceilings in the open concept Great Room…. Entertain in the Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and an island. Kitchen flows into the Dining area and Great Room where you find a cozy, stacked stone fireplace. Master Bedroom offers large closet and a Master Bathroom with a large jetted tub, tiled shower and double vanity. 2 spacious Bedrooms share a Jack-N-Jill Bathroom. 3D TOUR ON PWR WEBSITE… Perry Wellington Realty dot com.

384 Little Valley Road, Claysburg – Listed By The Adam Conrad Team 814-693-5669

LISTING PRICE: $425,000

DETAILS: This is your chance to own a beautiful ski-in/ski-out home! The property is located right on the ski slopes at Blue Knob Resort. So if you like to ski, it’s perfect for you! This is a 5 bedroom, 2 bath duplex with spectacular views! Vaulted ceilings in the kitchen with large windows and a large deck give you the opportunity to enjoy that view from almost anywhere in the home.

413 Little Valley Road, Claysburg – Listed By The Adam Conrad Team 814-693-5669

DETAILS: The views on this property are incomparable! It sits just half a mile from the top of Pennsylvania’s Highest Skiable Mountain and features three Bedrooms, Two Full Baths, Kitchen, Dining Rm., Living Rm, Deck, Attached Garage and a lower level family room with a fireplace. But the views are what make this place so amazing! Stand on the front porch or side deck and take it all in!

