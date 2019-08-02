Perry Wellington 4.5: Blossom Hill Community

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Reading; (610) 440-4336 Circuit Mortgage: Hollidaysburg: (814) 693-5337

Perry Wellington 4.5 talk with Kim Rickert of the new Lewistown office about the new Blossom Hill Community development where you can even choose your own home design

Blossom Hill Community:

– Located in Lewistown, just a few minutes from Rte 322.

– Builder is Berks Homes, out of Eastern PA.

– First homes were built at BLH in 2009. Total build-out will be 84 single-family homes.

– We have 13 available sites in the last phase.

(7 sites available in phase 1)

– Kim and Tami represent the seller in the construction of new homes

– Floor plans include ranch, two-story and 1st-floor master layouts

– Price range begins in upper $100’s

– Lots are about .25 acres, with two lots that are .34 acres

– Location is a country setting; a farm field is adjacent to lots, views of

mountains from anywhere in the community. Close to all amenities

such as grocery, banks, schools, hospital.

– Our homes feature natural gas HVAC, full basements, open floor plan.

– Two spec houses are available for Quick Delivery; a two-story, 3

bedroom, 2.5 bath Bellewood and a one-story Abbey with 3

bedrooms,2 baths will be started soon. Our model home is also for

sale.

If you choose to build your own, the total timeframe from start to finish is

usually 5 months. You choose your floorplan, structural options and lot. Your other finishes are chosen at our Selection Gallery, a 5000 sq ft showroom in Mohnton. (Reading area)

Employee Discount of $2500 for employees of Geisinger, Philips

Ultrasound, First Quality, and Standard Steel.