Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

Perry Wellington Realty has been talking about their Modern Modular Division for months! They have 6 lots over in Old Towne Village in Hollidaysburg with two homes being built and more on the way!

Watch above as the Perry Wellington 4.5 team talks about the first one rolling in on Tuesday and how the process went with a great time lapse video.