Perry Wellington 4.5 – Bedroom Trends in 2021

The Perry Wellington Realty team had a lot of thoughts about redoing bedrooms in 2021. We all like to freshen up our sleep space every now and then.

If you wanted a new and relaxing vibe Martha Stewart revealed her top picks!

SOOTHING BLUE

– CALMING LIGHT SHADE….

– DRAWS COLORS FROM THE SKY

– GO DARK BLUE AND YOU GET A MORE LUXURIOUS LOOK

PALE YELLOW

– COMFORTING SHADES… NOT TOO BRIGHT

– USES THE NATURAL MORNING LIGHT AS INSPIRATION

CREAMY BEIGE

– WARM AND VERSATILE

– MAKES YOUR ROOM FEEL WELCOMING AND COZY

EARTHY GREEN

– POP OF PERSONALITY

– REINFORCES OUR CONNECTION WITH NATURE

GRAY – BEIGE

– TIMELESS AND SOPHISTICATED

– SALES OF THIS COLOR INCREASED NEARLY 80 PERCENT THIS YEAR!

– INVOKES A SENSE OF SECURITY…. MAKING YOU FEEL COMFORTABLE AND CONTENT