Perry Wellington 4.5 – Back In The Housing Hunt & Market Updates

The Perry Wellington Realty 4.5 Team takes a look at the current housing market and how it looks like more buyers are back in the house hunt, trying to beat the clock before interest rates start to go back up!

According to US News and World Report, sales of previously occupied homes bounced back in September to their strongest pace since January. Fears of rate hikes seem to be the fuel to this surge.

On the other side, home construction reportedly declined 1.6% in September as builders continue to be tripped up by supply chain issues.