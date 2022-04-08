Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty, LLC

Bidding wars are pretty normal these days when it comes to buying a house. That means a bunch of buyers are bidding on the same house and driving up the price. Some buyers, however, might be making some big mistakes.

Realtor.com has an article all about avoiding seven bidding war mistakes that home buyers seem to be making in droves.

7 BIDDING WAR MISTAKES:

1. BIDDING EVERY LAST PENNY

2. MANY CONTINGENCIES

3. BIDDING WITH NO CONTINGENCIES

4. ASSUMING YOU’LL GET A SECOND CHANCE

5. USING THE TERM “BEST AND FINAL OFFER”

6. USING AN ESCALATION CLAUSE

7. NOT KNOWING A HOME’S TRUE VALUE

