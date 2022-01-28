Perry Wellington 4.5 – Attracting Buyers in the Winter

What do you do if you want to sell when the sun is shadowed by snowflakes? How do you attract buyers?

Zillow and the Perry Wellington team have some ideas for you.

MAKE SURE YOUR HOME IS ACCESSIBLE

– If it snows, clear the driveway, sidewalk and any pathways where buyers may walk during showings

You never know when a buyer will want to see the home. In markets where your agent uses a lockbox for showings, you could get a request for a last-minute showing any day.

KEEP THE HEAT ON

There is nothing worse than walking into a cold home. It’s not warm or inviting, and that affects the buyer’s senses. A chilly reception ensures their first impression is not a good one.

SHOW OFF YOUR WINTER WONDERS

If you have a fireplace in your home, there is no better time to show it off than the winter months. Buyers love walking into an open house where there is a fire going. It adds to the ambiance and provides a comforting feeling.

Talk with your agent ahead of listing to make sure that they are on board to use the fireplace. If you haven’t serviced it in a while, get it cleaned to be certain that using it doesn’t backfire. Keep the kindling and logs loaded up at all times.

LET BUYERS SEE OUTSIDE ATTRIBUTES

In the warmer months, it’s not uncommon for buyers to step out on the deck, down into the yard and into the landscaping. They will want to see the outdoor space and get a feel for the lot and the land. Although in winter buyers may be less likely to tour the grounds, they will still want to know what’s there. If you have a deck, pool, patio or outdoor features that add value, make sure it is visible from inside. If the winter months or snow make an outdoor asset invisible, be certain that your marketing features it so buyers get the whole picture.