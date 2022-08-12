Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty, LLC.

It’s time for “At home in Mifflin County with Kim” with the Perry Wellington Realty team. Associate broker Kim Ricket is back with great home decorating ideas and even some sweet “flea market flips.”

Afterward, Kim shows off a fast-selling home in her area that went under contract in only three days! Watch until the end to see a fabulous new listing she has too.

NEW LISTING!

103 RIDGEWOOD DRIVE, PHILIPSBURG LISTED BY KIM RICKERT 814-944-1933

DETAILS: $749,000 – This breathtaking 7000 sq ft custom home is nested on three wooded lots in the Linwood Development, the private location will make you forget that you are only 23 miles from State College. The great room features a stunning 2-story ceiling and open 2nd flr loft where you can relax with a book. Enjoy time in front of the gas fireplace in the great room or walk out onto the rocking chair porch to take in the view! Home cooks will love the large kitchen with cherry cabinets, granite countertops, huge island, task lighting, pantry and adjacent breakfast nook. The main floor includes a formal dining room and a private office, as well as a laundry room and powder room. A first floor owner suite allows for one-floor living if needed, with an impressive tiled bathroom with soaking tub, walk-in-closet and french doors to the brick porch. Ascend the sweeping stairway to the second floor with four additional bedrooms, including a second owner’s bedroom and two full baths- all very generous sizes. The lower level walk-out includes a rec room with plenty of room for games, a second office and full bath. A detached building houses the indoor pool that can be used year-round in the heated/cooled building. A three car attached garage gives you even more space for vehicles and lawn equipment. This beautiful property includes 4.1 acres in a cul de sac for privacy. Pre-approved buyers may contact an agent for showings.

NEW LISTING!

127 LOGAN STREET, LEWISTOWN – LISTED BY KIM RICKERT 814-944-1933

DETAILS: This large brick 2 story home was built by Steinbach & Sons, circa 1950’s, and includes classic hardwood floors, crown molding, pocket doors and more unique features. High ceilings in the living room and dining room enhance the open feel, a brick gas fireplace warms on cool nights and a first floor bedroom/ office provides more options. The first flr includes a full laundry/mudroom with separate entrance, full bath and kitchen. The second flr has three large bedrooms and a full bath. A detached 2 car garage has a second flr loft apartment that could be used for a studio or in-law suite. OPTIONAL: a second parcel includes a 4 car garage with apartment above and is available at a separate price.