Perry Wellington 4.5 – Ask a Real Estate Pro

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Reading; (610) 440-4336 Circuit Mortgage: Hollidaysburg: (814) 693-5337

This week we have broker Adam Conrad back once again and agent Jordan Conrad.

We are starting off this week with a quick mention.

Stats are in through the end of September, courtesy of the Allegheny Highlands Association of Realtors and from January 1 to September 30th and Perry Wellington Realty came in at NUMBER 1!

You won’t see “we’re #1” billboards or ads, though.

The next topic comes from South Florida’s Sun Sentinel. They do an “ask a real estate pro” column. The question this week is “can sellers remove fixtures from a home that is under contract?”

Here’s the specific question from the buyers:

“We are getting ready to close on our new house and discovered that the seller removed several things we thought we were buying, including the bathroom mirrors and chandelier. Can they do this?”

The team takes time to answer and explain all about this topic.

A couple contacted Dawn Pellas to ask if they add a two-car garage to their house in Hollidaysburg, will it increase their property value when it’s time to sell?

They don’t have a garage now. Their house has 4 bedrooms, 3 baths with a large master suite and a family room. Nicely updated.

The garage is going to cost them $40,000 and the team looks at the idea with pros and cons.

Perry Wellingtons Realty has some open houses coming up this weekend. Jordan tells us about one in Altoona.





3014 West Chestnut Avenue, Altoona – Listed by Alexis Thompson.

She has two open houses…. Saturday and Sunday from 1 to 2:30 p.m. both days! So, stop by and check it out!

Listing price: $89,900