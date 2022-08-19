Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty, LLC.

The Perry Wellington Realty team takes a look at the current housing market and, well, there’s some bad news. The PWR team discusses an article from realtor.com saying that existing home sales have fallen for the sixth straight month in what they called a “housing recession.”

YAHOO Finance warns “seller beware,” as US home buyers are backing out of deals at the highest rate since the start of the pandemic.

Marketwatch shows “Mortgage application activity falls to the lowest leve since 2000 amid higher rates an recession fears.”

The Perry Wellington Realty team discusses what this all means for sellers in the video above.

132 MEADOW WOODS LANE, REEDSVILLE – LISTED BY KIM RICKERT 814-944-1933

DETAILS: $875,000 – This is a stunning contemporary ranch with soaring cedar cathedral ceilings, an open floor plan, oversized owner’s suite and three car garage on 2.16 wooded acres just minutes from Rte 322 in Reedsville. Hardwood floors throughout the main floor in an open layout… There’s a dining & living room with gas fireplace, an updated kitchen with Italian featuring marble counters, newer stainless appliances, a large center island and pantry. The main floor owner’s suite is nearly 1000 sq ft including a bathroom with custom vanities, walk-in closets, jetted garden tub & walk-in shower. This home also has a wine cellar, storage and a back-up generator!