Perry Wellington 4.5: An Open House start to 2020

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school.

Perry Wellington Realty is a full-service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and sellers, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty.



It seems like the selling season is already ramping up and the new year has just begun!

We take a look at why that might be when it usually happens in February.

So we are kicking off the new year with a push on open houses.

604 Justin Street Hollidaysburg – Listed By Jordan Conrad Team 814-935-4122 – Open House: Saturday, January 4th, 1 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

DETAILS: NEW PRICE! NOW $375,000

Custom built home by Campbell Builders in Rolling Hills North! This 1 story home was built in 2008 and has so much to offer. The main level is open and has 3 bedrooms. The master has a large en suite and walk in closet that connects to the bathroom and bedroom. There is access to the private rear deck from the master suite as well. The other two bedrooms have a Jack and Jill bathroom. There is a formal dining room and kitchen that is open to the living room which has a natural gas fireplace and two sun tunnels. The basement is finished with a home theater and full bath. There is a separate utility room that is large and was previously used in part as a home gym. The lot is almost half an acre and backs up to the woods for lots of privacy. There is a 2 car garage and fire pit!

203 Justice Street – Hollidaysburg – Listed By The Jordan Conrad Team 814-693-5513 – Open House Saturday, January 4th, 3 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

DETAILS: NEW PRICE! NOW: $135,000! This is an updated brick ranch home in Hollidaysburg on 1.47 acres! The home has hardwood floors throughout that have just been refinished. The kitchen has a large island, new countertops, new cabinets, backsplash, and stainless steel appliances. There is a formal dining room and an expansive living room with a wood burner! 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath all on one level. The windows are newer and the home has a new hot water tank. There is even a 1 car garage!! A riding lawnmower is included with a full price offer.

230 Fay Street Hollidaysburg – Listed By Adam Conrad Team 814-693-5669 – Open House: Sunday, January 5th

DETAILS: Cedar sided home with great views in Rolling Hills. Ensuite master bedroom and bathroom and 2 wood fireplaces make this a cozy and warm home. Vaulted ceilings and a Trex covered deck are just a few of the amenities. Wet bar and finished basement and all appliances included.

1719 Rice Road Altoona – Listed By Chelsey Frederick 814-414-2828 – Open House Saturday, January 4th Noon – 1:30 P.M.

DETAILS: NEW PRICE! $210,000 – Looking for a beautiful, quiet, scenic home? Well, this home has all that and more! This Bi-level home sits perfectly on an approx.1/2 acre lot w/ tall trees throughout. The main level has an open concept floor plan. A gas fireplace w/ large stones accents the living room to give it a cabin feel. The eat-in kitchen features granite countertops, recessed lighting, and newer cabinets.. Sliding glass doors in the dining room take you to the lovely deck that wraps the back of the house. The full bathroom is spacious and has a double vanity! The master bedroom also has sliding glass doors to access the deck. Don’t need the additional bedrooms? Perfect for office, gym equipment, or powder rooms! A finished basement can be turned into a Master Bedroom and has a 1/2 bath. HOME WARRANTY INCLUDED

