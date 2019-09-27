Perry Wellington 4.5: An Oktoberfest Market

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Reading; (610) 440-4336 Circuit Mortgage: Hollidaysburg: (814) 693-5337

Good afternoon and welcome to Perry Wellington Real Estate 4.5…. “on location” from Oktoberfest in Germany!

I’m Dawn Pellas, your host. I’m also a licensed realtor. This is a program about real estate. We are here to give you tips and tools to help you be successful when you are buying or selling. You might not be doing that now but you or someone you know may be in the future. So, we are here to help!

This week I have broker Adam Conrad back once again and agent Jordan Conrad.

This is our last show before the big reveal of the new set and set up for Perry Wellington Real Estate 4.5 so we thought we’d mix it up a bit!

We will be taking a trip around the world today!

Since it’s Oktoberfest and officially fall we decided to talk about the market this October!

Don’t forget to check out this open house coming up this Sunday! It’s a listing from agent Josh Stringent. So snap this one up before it’s gone!

1005 Somerset Avenue, Windber – listed by Josh Stringent

Listing price – $59,900

Open house: Sunday, September 29, Noon to 2 p.m.

3 bedroom 1 bathroom on a 50 x 150 lot. Brick and vinyl exterior in Windber Boro. This home boasts a large living room, nice large kitchen with all appliances included. Nice size dining room with one of the long sides completely shelved. Nice size bedrooms. Newer windows throughout the whole upstairs. Off-street parking for up to 3-4. 2-250 gallon oil tanks for winter. The front porch was recently installed and has storage underneath for yard tools. This home is a must-see. Motivated seller, only on the market until October 21st.