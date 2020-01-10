Perry Wellington 4.5 – An Inventory Hurdle

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Reading; (610) 440-4336 Circuit Mortgage: Hollidaysburg: (814) 693-5337

Pending home sales fell in October—mainly because buyers couldn’t find houses, according to a recent realtor.com article.

National Association of Realtors’ Chief Economist Lawrence Yun weighed in last fall on this. He mentioned a choke point! That might sound a little scary. What does he mean by that?

The big picture: The housing inventory situation will remain a major hurdle for the housing market and home-buyers alike moving forward.

“We still need to address and, more importantly, correct inadequate levels of inventory across the country,” Lawrence Yun, the National Association of Realtors’ Chief Economist, said. “There is no shortage of buyers seeking homes, but a lack of available units continues to drag down the nation’s housing market and the overall economy.”

Homebuilding data released in recent weeks suggested that builders are ramping up construction of new homes, which should alleviate the supply crunch. Nevertheless, Yun warned that the pace of building wasn’t quick enough to make up for the growth in population the u.S. Will see over the next couple of decades.

