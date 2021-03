It's time to shine the spotlight on Centre County real estate with Annette Yorks from The Annette Yorks group in Perry Wellington Realty's State College office!

82 PACIFIC AVENUE, MILROY - LISTED BY THE ANNETTE YORKS GROUP 814-360-0140LISTING PRICE: $179,000DETAILS: ** NEW CONSTRUCTION ** Check out Milroy's Newest Single Family Attached Carriage Home Community. This first floor master style home boasts 3 bedrooms and 2 baths with amazing mountain views. The kitchen has maple cabinetry, with an open floor plan. Also inside are many choices between luxury LVT flooring and laminate tops .. Outside is a front porch and rear patio with off street parking. Shalamar Gardens in Milroy has amazing views and is located 1 mile to 322 and 21 miles to State College. The community has two home designs, all 1st floor master bedroom with full basement options with one car garages. If this home doesn't fit your needs build a custom carriage home that does. Other units coming. Call for full availability of lots and floor plans. There is a 1 time cap fee of $75.00. These are not condos, easy to finance! $75.00 for mailbox install. Contact listing agent for other available properties.