Perry Wellington 4.5 – Advice in a Hot Market

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

While the market continues to heat up, there’s still a home shortage happening due to demand.

The Perry Wellington Realty team talks about what is happening, bidding wars, and even buyers going OVER their budget to get the home they want. They take a look at another survey conducted by Realtor.com showing that 1 in 5 spent more than a YEAR on the hunt for a home.

The Perry Wellington Realty team talks about home inspections, getting pre-approved, not countering, being ready to bid and more!

715 LOOP ROAD, HOLLIDAYSBURG – LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5513

LISTING PRICE: $275,000

DETAILS: New construction! Ranch style 3 bed, 2 bath home in Hollidaysburg. This home is expected to be complete Oct 2021. Upgrades include vinyl plank flooring, upgraded cabinets, quartz countertops, recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances, craftsman columns with cut stone, and a 2 car garage. The buyer can still select siding color and interior paint color at this point. The home will have a full unfinished basement. Seller is a licensed agent. Taxes are for the lot and will be adjusted at final completion. Samples of building materials are available at brokerage office. Pictures and renderings are for illustration purposes only. Interior photos are from a past build of the same model – floor plan layout was different.

