Perry Wellington 4.5 – Advance Academy

Perry Wellington 4.5 joins you again this week with Dawn Pellas and Adam Conrad. This week, George Pisanick joins the team.

George talks about his NEW pre-license class at Advance Academy that’s underway. Members of the community who have become students of Real Estate on their way to becoming agents.

What are the requirements to get a real estate license?

How can people sign up for a class?

When is the next class?

Adam then takes some time to talk about a class of his own, just for investors! He talks about what it’s all about, what to expect, and how he came up with such an idea.

Investor Seminar

Tuesday, February 25th

7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Perry Wellington Realty Room

Blair County Convention Center, Altoona

