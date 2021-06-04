Perry Wellington 4.5 – Advance Academy Class Returns In-Person

Sponsored Content - Perry Wellington

by:

Posted: / Updated:

4.5% Commission!

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. 

Office Phone Numbers: 
Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 
State College: (814) 273-1446 
Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 
Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 
Bedford: (814) 310-0099 
Scranton: (570) 309-6136 
Lewistown (717) 363-8631 

It’s been over a year since Perry Wellington Realty has had in-person real estate classes due to the COVID-19 restrictions.

Now they’re back and ready to teach you all that you need to know! The Perry Wellington Team, and teacher George Pisanick, are excited to have you back. They talk about the benefits of signing up and taking the class on your real estate journey before your test in the video above!

N. 7TH AVENUE, ALTOONA – LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM   814-693-5513
DETAILS: NEW PRICE!    $115,000 – A fully rented multi-unit in the Juniata area of Altoona. The first floor unit is a 1 bed / 1 bath and rents for $600 per month. The second floor unit is a 2 bed / 1 bath and rents for $650 per month. Both tenants have year leases expiring in 2022.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss