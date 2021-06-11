Perry Wellington 4.5 – Advance Academy and I-Buyer Are Back

In-person real estate classes about to start back up at Advance Academy, and the Perry Wellington Realty team has an update on a program where they will buy your house!
Maybe it’s an offer you can’t refuse…
Associate Broker George Pisanick takes the lead on teaching classes with the Advance Academy and you can return in-person after more than a year long hiatus. Watch the video above to learn about the classes, incentives, and what you can expect.
Perry Wellington Realty is also ramping up their I-Buyer program where they buy houses! Adam Conrad talks all about the program in the video above.