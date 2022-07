Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty, LLC.

The Perry Wellington Realty team is excited for the Fourth of July and while George Pisanick is on vacation, the gang wanted to have a toast and talk about his “Little beers” from last week.

“Wine ice cream float” anyone?

Watch the full video to also see some great decorating ideas for a festive holiday home from Associate Broker Kim Rickert from Perry Wellington’s Lewistown office.