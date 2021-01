Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

It’s almost Groundhog Day and here to help the Perry Wellington Realty team to celebrate the occasion is their very own associate broker, George Pisanick!

Groundhog Day is kind of the kick-off for the spring selling season for Perry Wellington.

George shares a fun drink recipe in the video above based on the 1993 hit “Groundhog Day” when Bill Murray and Andie McDowell share vermouth on the rocks, with a twist.