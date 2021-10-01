Perry Wellington 4.5 – A Toast to Buyers and Sellers

The Perry Wellington Realty 4.5 team takes a little break with an Italian coffee recipe that’s perfect for a cozy fireside warm-up this fall.

After, Dawn Pellas sits down with Miss Pennsylvania Meghan Sinisi, the first person born and raised in Altoona to become Miss Pennsylvania. She’ll be competing in the Miss America pageant on Dec. 16th.

 

Ingredients

  • 1 oz. Amaretto
  • 1/2 oz. Brandy
  • 6 oz. hot coffee
  • 1/4 Cup whipped cream
  • 1/8 tsp. cinnamon

Instructions

  1. Brew fresh coffee
  2. Pour the Amaretto into a warmed heat resistant mug.
  3. Add the brandy.
  4. Pour in the hot coffee.
  5. Top with whipped cream.
  6. Sprinkle cinnamon over whipped cream.

