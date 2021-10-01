Perry Wellington 4.5 – A Toast to Buyers and Sellers

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

The Perry Wellington Realty 4.5 team takes a little break with an Italian coffee recipe that’s perfect for a cozy fireside warm-up this fall.

After, Dawn Pellas sits down with Miss Pennsylvania Meghan Sinisi, the first person born and raised in Altoona to become Miss Pennsylvania. She’ll be competing in the Miss America pageant on Dec. 16th.

Ingredients

1 oz. Amaretto

1/2 oz. Brandy

6 oz. hot coffee

1/4 Cup whipped cream

1/8 tsp. cinnamon

Instructions