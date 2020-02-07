Perry Wellington 4.5 – A spring ‘HURRAH!’

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

Mortgage rates have fallen to their lowest level since 2016, but could this be a last “HURRAH!”?

An article from realtor.com poses the question: Is this the last affordable spring buying season?

With 30 year fixed rate mortgages dropping even further to 3.45%, could this be our last big spring hurrah?!

8157 Oak Hill Lane, Claysburg – Listed by Adam Conrad Team

Listing Price: $239,900

DETAILS: Beautiful 3 story home that can double as a rental/vacation home. This home overlooks the lake and the 5th hole of the Blue Knob Golf Course. Enjoy 4 season living with a cozy fireplace and large windows to the outside. Beautiful deck for relaxing. Rental income helps make your retreat cost even less.