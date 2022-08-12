Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty, LLC.

Are home prices dropping in droves? The Perry Wellington team says “yes” and that it’s a sign of a shift in the housing market. Sellers are getting more aggressive and ready to sell.

The Perry Wellington team takes a look at an article from Realtor.com about “5 Rude Awakenings” for sellers to brace for.

Over the past two years, it’s been a raging seller’s market and they grew to expect offers well over the asking price, frantic bidding wars, and few strings attached such as inspections. But those days are reportedly gone.

5 RUDE AWAKENINGS FOR SELLERS:

Bidding wars are rare Buyers offering the list price, or less Contingencies are back Homes sell in a few weeks, or longer Homes need to be “showroom ready”

