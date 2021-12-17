Perry Wellington 4.5 — A Scottish Look Right Here in Central Pennsylvania

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

What’s that you hear? That’s the Cambria Heights Marching Band and their famous bagpipers healing from the “Highlands of Patton” in Cambria County and the video/music is a tribute to the Highlands of Scotland that they’re named after.

If you love Scotland, as a lot do, then you’re in luck. Perry Wellington Realty has new listings that can bring the Scottish life right to you in Pennsylvania.

You won’t believe this one!

408 PIEDMONT DRIVE IN DUNCANSVILLE

The sellers are actually from Scotland and they built this home with their homeland in mind.