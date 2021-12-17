Perry Wellington 4.5 — A Scottish Look Right Here in Central Pennsylvania

What’s that you hear? That’s the Cambria Heights Marching Band and their famous bagpipers healing from the “Highlands of Patton” in Cambria County and the video/music is a tribute to the Highlands of Scotland that they’re named after.
If you love Scotland, as a lot do, then you’re in luck. Perry Wellington Realty has new listings that can bring the Scottish life right to you in Pennsylvania.
You won’t believe this one!
408 PIEDMONT DRIVE IN DUNCANSVILLE
The sellers are actually from Scotland and they built this home with their homeland in mind.
- Hedges around the property make it an “Estate” in scotland
- Stone facade is actually made out of whole stones from a quarry… Nothing fake here!
- Two car garage, a shed and second driveway at the top of the property….
- There are solid wood beams on the ceiling… Which is quite common in scottish homes… And the ceiling is covered with tongue and groove canadian fir planks….
- 3 bedrooms, 2 baths
- Walls to the basement are actual stone walls….
- Basement features a gorgous traditional stone scottish fireplace wood stove….
- A bar with a working beer tap in the wall!
- 2 car garage (one side used as a workshop with built in work bench)
- Laundry room
- Whole house intercom and stereo system
- New roof
- Central air and very low electric bills…