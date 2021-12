Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

Have you ever dreamed of getting away from it all and moving to, say, Scotland? You gotta love the bagpipes. Check out the video above from Perry Wellington to see some amazing Scottish homes with VERY popular designs.

In addition to low inventory, the Perry Wellington Realty team takes some time to explain what’s going on as the Feds look to raise interest rates in the near future. What does that mean to the buyer and the seller? Watch the video above to see what you need to know.