Perry Wellington 4.5 – A new look

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Reading; (610) 440-4336 Circuit Mortgage: Hollidaysburg: (814) 693-5337

Perry Wellington 4.5 has a new look after Central PA Live made its way into the WTAJ Hall of Fame.

Now there’s a new show in its place and a new set!

As Perry Wellington moves towards the holidays they will be doing some more new things for the show and switching things up a bit.

So keep watching Fridays at 4 p.m.!

Speaking of holidays…. Halloween is coming up in a few weeks.

An Associate Broker in Lansing Michigan went viral when he dressed up as the character from the horror film Scream in his listing pictures!

James Pyle said Halloween is his favorite holiday and he just wanted to do something fun.

He’s laughing all the way to the bank with about a million views on Zillow and counting! All for a $105,000 house with a scary guy in it!

What do you think guys?

Now to something not so scary…. Adam’s senior Mirror article that will be in this Sunday’s Altoona Mirror.

This month’s topic is things you don’t need to do when you are selling a home.

If you have real estate questions tune in to “Real Estate Thursdays” and ask away!

Real Estate Thursdays – 11 a.m.

WRTA 1240 AM / 98.5 FM

www.perrywellingtonrealty.com

You can also listen to it via podcast from our website!

136 Church Street E. Centre Hall – Listed by Annette Yorks Group, 814-243-1446

New price! $344,900